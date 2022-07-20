EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) Disappoints Wall Street With 0.24% Stock Price Gain

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.27B, closed the recent trade at $39.24 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.24% during that session. The EQT stock price is -28.47% off its 52-week high price of $50.41 and 59.96% above the 52-week low of $15.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EQT Corporation (EQT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the EQT stock price touched $39.24 or saw a rise of 1.63%. Year-to-date, EQT Corporation shares have moved 79.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) have changed 1.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.36, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -108.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.94% from the levels at last check today.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EQT Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 64.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 226.09%, compared to 24.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 642.90% and 375.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.39 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.39 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $996.88 million and $1.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.90% for the current quarter and 24.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 3.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 59.34%.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 1.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.44% with a share float percentage of 100.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EQT Corporation having a total of 563 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 63.88 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 34.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $755.63 million and represent 9.38% of shares outstanding.