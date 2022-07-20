Does NetEase Inc. (NTES)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.56B, closed the recent trade at $90.49 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The NTES stock price is -30.61% off its 52-week high price of $118.19 and 24.17% above the 52-week low of $68.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NetEase Inc. (NTES) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 40 have rated it as a Hold, with 33 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the NTES stock price touched $90.49 or saw a rise of 2.27%. Year-to-date, NetEase Inc. shares have moved -11.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have changed -4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $837.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $681.39 while the price target rests at a high of $967.15. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -968.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -653.0% from the levels at last check today.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NetEase Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.05%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 39.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.72%.

NTES Dividends

NetEase Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.19 at a share yield of 1.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.91% with a share float percentage of 22.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NetEase Inc. having a total of 723 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 19.87 million shares worth more than $2.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 2.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, with the holding of over 9.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.