Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Gained 10.36% In One Month

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) has seen 30.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.65M, closed the recent trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $1.38 on the day or 92.63% during that session. The DRCT stock price is -91.29% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 59.58% above the 52-week low of $1.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 58740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 108.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Sporting 92.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the DRCT stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 10.31%. Year-to-date, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. shares have moved -50.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) have changed 10.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 55380.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -178.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -82.93% from the levels at last check today.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.96% with a share float percentage of 11.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Direct Digital Holdings Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 7195.0 shares worth more than $18994.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 3032.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8004.0 and represent 0.11% of shares outstanding.