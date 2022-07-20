Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has a beta value of 1.63 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.13B, closed the recent trade at $24.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.08% during that session. The CNR stock price is -0.29% off its 52-week high price of $24.61 and 44.95% above the 52-week low of $13.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.51.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

Sporting -0.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the CNR stock price touched $24.54 or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares have moved 40.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have changed 2.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.84% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.87% from the levels at last check today.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.90% and 28.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.55 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.4 billion and $1.42 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.30% for the current quarter and 3.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 235.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.70%.

CNR Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.33% with a share float percentage of 100.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.14 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC held 48.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 4.92 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.77 million and represent 3.86% of shares outstanding.