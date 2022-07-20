Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)’s 2.20% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.71B, closed the last trade at $88.63 per share which meant it gained $1.91 on the day or 2.20% during that session. The CHK stock price is -18.47% off its 52-week high price of $105.00 and 47.61% above the 52-week low of $46.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.9.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

Sporting 2.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the CHK stock price touched $88.63 or saw a rise of 0.06%. Year-to-date, Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares have moved 42.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) have changed 5.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $129.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $106.00 while the price target rests at a high of $179.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -101.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.6% from current levels.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 28.63% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.76 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 105.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.25%.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 2.26%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.81% with a share float percentage of 114.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chesapeake Energy Corporation having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 13.02 million shares worth more than $839.9 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackstone Inc held 10.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 12.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $774.31 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.93% shares in the company for having 5.0 million shares of worth $322.6 million while later fund manager owns 4.88 million shares of worth $376.75 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.83% of company’s outstanding stock.