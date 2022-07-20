Can Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the recent trade at $8.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.67% during that session. The ERJ stock price is -118.22% off its 52-week high price of $19.40 and 11.02% above the 52-week low of $7.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Embraer S.A. (ERJ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Sporting -0.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the ERJ stock price touched $8.89 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Embraer S.A. shares have moved -49.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have changed 5.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $32.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -259.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.49% from the levels at last check today.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Embraer S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.33%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -137.50% and 138.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 billion and $958.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.40% for the current quarter and 30.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 92.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.08%.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.32% with a share float percentage of 41.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Embraer S.A. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 19.1 million shares worth more than $170.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Brandes Investment Partners L.P. held 10.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Century Companies, Inc., with the holding of over 3.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.4 million and represent 2.08% of shares outstanding.