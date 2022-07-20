Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022 – Marketing Sentinel
Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) has seen 0.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $809.93M, closed the recent trade at $4.44 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 9.34% during that session. The BFLY stock price is -205.41% off its 52-week high price of $13.56 and 47.97% above the 52-week low of $2.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Sporting 9.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the BFLY stock price touched $4.44 or saw a fall of -1.6%. Year-to-date, Butterfly Network Inc. shares have moved -39.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) have changed 38.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.02.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Butterfly Network Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.27%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,250.00% and -328.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.31% with a share float percentage of 64.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Butterfly Network Inc. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.11 million shares worth more than $107.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88.17 million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.41% shares in the company for having 7.58 million shares of worth $39.03 million while later fund manager owns 6.3 million shares of worth $32.45 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.

