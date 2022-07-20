Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) Estimation And Forecast

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) has a beta value of 4.88 and has seen 126.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $181.43M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it gained $1.06 on the day or 100.00% during that session. The APLD stock price is -1513.21% off its 52-week high price of $34.20 and 59.91% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.07K shares.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Sporting 100.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the APLD stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Applied Blockchain Inc. shares have moved -91.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 114.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD) have changed 105.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 39440.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -371.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -135.85% from current levels.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (APLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -91.28% over the past 6 months, compared to 11.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 60.10% over the past 5 years.

APLD Dividends

Applied Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.40% with a share float percentage of 0.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Blockchain Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $3.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 0.24% of shares outstanding.