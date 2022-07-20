Analysts Are Recommending Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) As A Buy Candidate

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) has seen 2.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.88B, closed the recent trade at $4.04 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 49.63% during that session. The PGY stock price is -153.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.24 and 40.1% above the 52-week low of $2.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 290.73K shares.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting 49.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the PGY stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 17.55%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -72.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -50.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.67.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.89% over the past 6 months.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.86% with a share float percentage of 22.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sanders Morris Harris LLC with over 20001.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Sanders Morris Harris LLC held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC, with the holding of over 2070.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10474.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.