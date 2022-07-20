An In-Depth Look At Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has a beta value of 2.48 and has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.13B, closed the last trade at $13.28 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 4.32% during that session. The ERF stock price is -39.91% off its 52-week high price of $18.58 and 64.01% above the 52-week low of $4.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Sporting 4.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the ERF stock price touched $13.28 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Enerplus Corporation shares have moved 25.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) have changed -13.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enerplus Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 222.68%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 444.40% and 114.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 129.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.22%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 17 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.17 at a share yield of 1.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.95% with a share float percentage of 57.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enerplus Corporation having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. with over 13.04 million shares worth more than $138.01 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. held 5.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ninepoint Partners LP, with the holding of over 9.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $120.65 million and represent 3.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $38.04 million while later fund manager owns 1.8 million shares of worth $19.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.