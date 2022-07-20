An In-Depth Look At AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) has a beta value of -0.46 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The AIM stock price is -175.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69070.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 158.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Sporting 11.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the AIM stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 1.89%. Year-to-date, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares have moved -21.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) have changed -12.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -837.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -275.0% from the levels at last check today.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.07% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 292.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $150k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 10.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.29% with a share float percentage of 14.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AIM ImmunoTech Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $1.61 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.