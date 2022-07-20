Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.24M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.60% during that session. The AEZS stock price is -390.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.98 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Sporting -9.60% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the AEZS stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 16.25%. Year-to-date, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have moved -43.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) have changed 14.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -650.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -650.0% from current levels.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -57.14%, compared to 1.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 96.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $980k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.30% over the past 5 years.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.69% with a share float percentage of 3.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aeterna Zentaris Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.77 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.