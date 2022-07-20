A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.58B, closed the recent trade at $24.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The HR stock price is -38.69% off its 52-week high price of $33.77 and 3.94% above the 52-week low of $23.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.60 million shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the HR stock price touched $24.35 or saw a rise of 4.66%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares have moved -22.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have changed -10.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.92%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.00% and 450.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $141.93 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $144.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -13.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 3.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.13% with a share float percentage of 77.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.21 million shares worth more than $543.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 20.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.03 million and represent 13.84% of shares outstanding.