A Detailed Analysis Of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.76B, closed the recent trade at $61.16 per share which meant it gained $1.59 on the day or 2.67% during that session. The WYNN stock price is -79.82% off its 52-week high price of $109.98 and 17.92% above the 52-week low of $50.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Sporting 2.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the WYNN stock price touched $61.16 or saw a fall of -0.44%. Year-to-date, Wynn Resorts Limited shares have moved -29.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have changed 9.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $83.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $56.00 while the price target rests at a high of $112.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.44% from the levels at last check today.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wynn Resorts Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.37%, compared to 11.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $988.01 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.80% over the past 5 years.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.73% with a share float percentage of 67.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wynn Resorts Limited having a total of 711 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.05 million shares worth more than $677.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 9.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $562.34 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.