A Detailed Analysis Of Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.21B, closed the last trade at $5.99 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The MIR stock price is -99.5% off its 52-week high price of $11.95 and 9.85% above the 52-week low of $5.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 07/19/22 when the MIR stock price touched $5.99 or saw a rise of 1.16%. Year-to-date, Mirion Technologies Inc. shares have moved -42.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) have changed -10.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.25% from current levels.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.82% over the past 6 months.

MIR Dividends

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.26% with a share float percentage of 92.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirion Technologies Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 53.27 million shares worth more than $557.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 26.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with the holding of over 13.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $142.32 million and represent 6.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 2.67 million shares of worth $22.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $23.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.