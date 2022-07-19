Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $936.54M, closed the last trade at $4.72 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.89% during that session. The ZETA stock price is -185.17% off its 52-week high price of $13.46 and 13.35% above the 52-week low of $4.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) trade information

Sporting 4.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the ZETA stock price touched $4.72 or saw a rise of 2.68%. Year-to-date, Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares have moved -43.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) have changed -17.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 65.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -344.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -37.71% from current levels.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 475.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $126.27 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $129.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -673.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.15%.

ZETA Dividends

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.67% with a share float percentage of 52.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zeta Global Holdings Corp. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GPI Capital, LP with over 20.24 million shares worth more than $170.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, GPI Capital, LP held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GPI Capital, LP, with the holding of over 16.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $207.02 million and represent 9.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 2.46 million shares of worth $22.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.46 million shares of worth $22.81 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.