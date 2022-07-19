Will Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.06B, closed the last trade at $8.68 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 8.91% during that session. The YMM stock price is -122.0% off its 52-week high price of $19.27 and 52.53% above the 52-week low of $4.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.60 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting 8.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the YMM stock price touched $8.68 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares have moved 3.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) have changed 7.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $80.36 while the price target rests at a high of $127.85. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1372.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -825.81% from current levels.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.77% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $167.46 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $203.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.84% with a share float percentage of 35.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are All-Stars Investment Ltd. with over 48.99 million shares worth more than $410.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, All-Stars Investment Ltd. held 5.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is All-Stars Investment Ltd., with the holding of over 49.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $327.45 million and represent 4.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 23.0 million shares of worth $192.49 million while later fund manager owns 23.0 million shares of worth $192.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.