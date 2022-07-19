Why Should You Consider Adding High Tide Inc. (HITI) To Your Portfolio?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $183.41M, closed the recent trade at $1.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -21.09% during that session. The HITI stock price is -380.72% off its 52-week high price of $7.98 and -4.22% below the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 84270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 135.71K shares.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

Sporting -21.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the HITI stock price touched $1.66 or saw a rise of 25.23%. Year-to-date, High Tide Inc. shares have moved -50.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) have changed 2.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.45 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -743.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -168.07% from the levels at last check today.

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that High Tide Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.33%, compared to 5.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.41 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $69.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.40% with a share float percentage of 10.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with High Tide Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 3.54 million shares worth more than $15.04 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 5.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 0.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.68 million and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.52% shares in the company for having 3.44 million shares of worth $14.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.59 million shares of worth $2.57 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.