Why Should You Add Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) To Your Portfolio?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.59 and has seen 36.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the last trade at $3.40 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 3.03% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -390.29% off its 52-week high price of $16.67 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $3.00. The 3-month trading volume is 22.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting 3.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the TLRY stock price touched $3.40 or saw a rise of 10.76%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc. shares have moved -51.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed 6.25%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.60 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -576.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.53% from current levels.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.91%, compared to 3.40% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $249.28 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on January 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.81% with a share float percentage of 15.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc. having a total of 435 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 15.32 million shares worth more than $107.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 7.26 million shares of worth $43.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.53 million shares of worth $9.36 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.