Why Acquire Shares Of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) has seen 11.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.04B, closed the last trade at $5.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.76% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -403.58% off its 52-week high price of $25.33 and 14.51% above the 52-week low of $4.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting -1.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the OPEN stock price touched $5.03 or saw a rise of 5.81%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have moved -65.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed -1.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 87.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -377.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.28% from current levels.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.80% and -111.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 121.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.11 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -138.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.22% with a share float percentage of 79.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. having a total of 408 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 44.38 million shares worth more than $648.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 41.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $605.15 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.09% shares in the company for having 13.06 million shares of worth $190.79 million while later fund manager owns 10.39 million shares of worth $151.8 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.66% of company’s outstanding stock.