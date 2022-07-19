When Signature Bank (SBNY) Will Be A Good Investment?

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.81B, closed the recent trade at $178.33 per share which meant it lost -$17.79 on the day or -9.07% during that session. The SBNY stock price is -110.15% off its 52-week high price of $374.76 and 7.27% above the 52-week low of $165.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Signature Bank (SBNY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $5.13.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) trade information

Sporting -9.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the SBNY stock price touched $178.33 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Signature Bank shares have moved -39.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have changed 8.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Signature Bank (SBNY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Signature Bank shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.29% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.71%, compared to 0.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 43.70% and 47.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $694.46 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $770.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 51.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.32%.

SBNY Dividends

Signature Bank is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.24 at a share yield of 1.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.15% with a share float percentage of 97.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Signature Bank having a total of 840 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.78 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 4.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.52 billion and represent 7.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $458.9 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $452.87 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.17% of company’s outstanding stock.