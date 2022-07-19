When Does Sea Limited (SE) Become A Good Investment?

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 4.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.99B, closed the last trade at $69.25 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The SE stock price is -438.19% off its 52-week high price of $372.70 and 21.94% above the 52-week low of $54.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sea Limited (SE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 26 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.17.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the SE stock price touched $69.25 or saw a rise of 6.56%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved -69.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed -8.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $132.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $205.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -196.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.36% from current levels.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.43%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -42.70% and -51.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.8 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.19 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.76 billion and $1.94 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.90% for the current quarter and 64.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.30% over the past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.66% with a share float percentage of 91.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 1,133 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc and Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.46% shares in the company for having 28.07 million shares of worth $6.28 billion while later fund manager owns 18.16 million shares of worth $4.06 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.53% of company’s outstanding stock.