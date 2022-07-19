When Does Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Become A Good Investment?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $399.75M, closed the last trade at $2.71 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 5.45% during that session. The HLX stock price is -113.28% off its 52-week high price of $5.78 and 8.86% above the 52-week low of $2.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Sporting 5.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the HLX stock price touched $2.71 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares have moved -13.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) have changed -28.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.90%, compared to 15.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.60% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.74 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $176.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.80% over the past 5 years.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 25 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.56% with a share float percentage of 93.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. having a total of 251 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 24.42 million shares worth more than $116.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.37 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.59% shares in the company for having 9.99 million shares of worth $35.26 million while later fund manager owns 7.8 million shares of worth $27.53 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.14% of company’s outstanding stock.