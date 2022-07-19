What Is So Great About Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC)?

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.70M, closed the recent trade at $9.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The DSAC stock price is -0.2% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 3.31% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.82K shares.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the DSAC stock price touched $9.98 or saw a rise of 0.2%. Year-to-date, Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 0.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) have changed 0.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 7650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -30.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.26% from the levels at last check today.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.90% for the industry.

DSAC Dividends

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.04% with a share float percentage of 85.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maso Capital Partners Ltd. with over 4.0 million shares worth more than $39.68 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Maso Capital Partners Ltd. held 22.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.62 million and represent 9.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 97559.0 shares of worth $0.97 million while later fund manager owns 50000.0 shares of worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.