What Are The Chances Of Clarivate Plc. (CLVT) Being A Good Investment?

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.79B, closed the recent trade at $13.83 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 4.61% during that session. The CLVT stock price is -93.28% off its 52-week high price of $26.73 and 15.33% above the 52-week low of $11.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.81 million shares.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Sporting 4.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the CLVT stock price touched $13.83 or saw a fall of -0.22%. Year-to-date, Clarivate Plc shares have moved -43.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) have changed -3.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.81.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Clarivate Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 23.50% and 37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $697.54 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $690.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 32.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.20%.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.53% with a share float percentage of 109.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Plc having a total of 459 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 116.67 million shares worth more than $2.74 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 17.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 44.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 billion and represent 6.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.60% shares in the company for having 17.48 million shares of worth $261.9 million while later fund manager owns 16.74 million shares of worth $393.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.