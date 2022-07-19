Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 5.03%

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has seen 10.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $214.58M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 5.03% during that session. The VRM stock price is -2310.78% off its 52-week high price of $40.26 and 38.32% above the 52-week low of $1.03. The 3-month trading volume is 19.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Sporting 5.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the VRM stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 4.84%. Year-to-date, Vroom Inc. shares have moved -84.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have changed 38.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -259.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.12% from current levels.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vroom Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.34%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -77.10% and -11.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $726.84 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $780.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $761.89 million and $888 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.60% for the current quarter and -12.10% for the next.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.56% with a share float percentage of 66.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vroom Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.88 million shares worth more than $192.91 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.59 million and represent 7.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.38% shares in the company for having 7.43 million shares of worth $45.19 million while later fund manager owns 5.44 million shares of worth $33.06 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.94% of company’s outstanding stock.