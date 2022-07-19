Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.50B, closed the recent trade at $16.77 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The VRRM stock price is -8.11% off its 52-week high price of $18.13 and 24.27% above the 52-week low of $12.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the VRRM stock price touched $16.77 or saw a rise of 2.22%. Year-to-date, Verra Mobility Corporation shares have moved 6.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) have changed 4.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verra Mobility Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.38%, compared to 6.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $177.71 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $189.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $128.66 million and $154.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 38.10% for the current quarter and 23.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 133.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 993.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.80%.

VRRM Dividends

Verra Mobility Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.49% with a share float percentage of 103.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verra Mobility Corporation having a total of 282 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.82 million shares worth more than $213.29 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 4.2 million shares of worth $64.8 million while later fund manager owns 3.73 million shares of worth $57.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.39% of company’s outstanding stock.