The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.58B, closed the recent trade at $32.09 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.56% during that session. The WMB stock price is -18.32% off its 52-week high price of $37.97 and 26.67% above the 52-week low of $23.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.97 million shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

Sporting 0.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the WMB stock price touched $32.09 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, The Williams Companies Inc. shares have moved 22.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have changed 0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Williams Companies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.97%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.60% and 8.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.79 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 626.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.09%.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.70 at a share yield of 5.33%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.34% with a share float percentage of 87.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Williams Companies Inc. having a total of 1,439 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 115.66 million shares worth more than $3.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 115.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.01 billion and represent 9.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.02% shares in the company for having 49.0 million shares of worth $1.28 billion while later fund manager owns 35.73 million shares of worth $1.07 billion as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.