The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) investors to reap big returns again

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.15B, closed the recent trade at $63.16 per share which meant it gained $1.78 on the day or 2.90% during that session. The TD stock price is -36.18% off its 52-week high price of $86.01 and 7.16% above the 52-week low of $58.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.54.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Sporting 2.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the TD stock price touched $63.16 or saw a rise of 0.17%. Year-to-date, The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares have moved -19.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) have changed -11.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -24.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.75%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.28 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 20.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.40%.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.75 at a share yield of 4.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.89% with a share float percentage of 56.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Toronto-Dominion Bank having a total of 1,131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Royal Bank of Canada with over 144.62 million shares worth more than $11.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Royal Bank of Canada held 8.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 144.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.09 billion and represent 8.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 23.65 million shares of worth $1.89 billion while later fund manager owns 19.98 million shares of worth $1.6 billion as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.