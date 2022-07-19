TAL Education Group (TAL) Investors To Make Money Again

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has a beta value of -0.16 and has seen 7.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.82B, closed the last trade at $4.36 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 9.00% during that session. The TAL stock price is -392.89% off its 52-week high price of $21.49 and 63.3% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 million shares.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Sporting 9.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the TAL stock price touched $4.36 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, TAL Education Group shares have moved 10.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have changed -9.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.90 while the price target rests at a high of $5.90. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -35.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 33.49% from current levels.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TAL Education Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.19%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -94.40% and 125.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.50% over the past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is expected to release its next earnings report between April 20 and April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.28% with a share float percentage of 65.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TAL Education Group having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 31.12 million shares worth more than $122.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 7.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.41 million and represent 4.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 10.97 million shares of worth $43.12 million while later fund manager owns 6.22 million shares of worth $17.8 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.40% of company’s outstanding stock.