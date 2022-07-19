Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Shares Have Declined -34.65% Year To Date

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.41B, closed the recent trade at $13.05 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 6.44% during that session. The STLA stock price is -68.51% off its 52-week high price of $21.99 and 12.87% above the 52-week low of $11.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) trade information

Sporting 6.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the STLA stock price touched $13.05 or saw a rise of 0.08%. Year-to-date, Stellantis N.V. shares have moved -34.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) have changed -9.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Stellantis N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.80%, compared to -5.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.7 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $37 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021. Year-ago sales stood $33.63 billion and $20.57 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.20% for the current quarter and 79.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.74% over the past 5 years.

STLA Dividends

Stellantis N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.09 at a share yield of 8.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.49% with a share float percentage of 77.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stellantis N.V. having a total of 850 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bpifrance SA with over 192.7 million shares worth more than $3.62 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bpifrance SA held 12.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Amundi, with the holding of over 101.95 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 billion and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 27.96 million shares of worth $511.07 million while later fund manager owns 26.32 million shares of worth $507.66 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.