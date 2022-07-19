Shares Of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) Decreased By -0.42% In A Month

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.90B, closed the recent trade at $99.24 per share which meant it gained $16.0 on the day or 19.22% during that session. The WFG stock price is -3.4% off its 52-week high price of $102.61 and 34.78% above the 52-week low of $64.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 425.45K shares.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) trade information

Sporting 19.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the WFG stock price touched $99.24 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares have moved -12.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) have changed -0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $112.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.43% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $94.84 while the price target rests at a high of $145.63. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -46.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.43% from the levels at last check today.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.00%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -49.70% and -11.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.7 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 210.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.83%.

WFG Dividends

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.55 at a share yield of 1.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.86% with a share float percentage of 76.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. having a total of 448 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pictet Asset Management SA with over 5.86 million shares worth more than $559.15 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Pictet Asset Management SA held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 1.28 million shares of worth $118.76 million while later fund manager owns 0.69 million shares of worth $65.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.