Shares Of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) Declined -4.40% In One Month

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.26B, closed the recent trade at $20.49 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 2.45% during that session. The ELAN stock price is -82.97% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and 6.73% above the 52-week low of $19.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) trade information

Sporting 2.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the ELAN stock price touched $20.49 or saw a rise of 0.77%. Year-to-date, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have moved -29.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have changed -4.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -80.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.37% from the levels at last check today.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.48%, compared to -6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.60% and 36.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.15 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.28 billion and $1.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.70% for the current quarter and 6.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -48.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 23.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.00%.

ELAN Dividends

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.66% with a share float percentage of 110.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated having a total of 691 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.8 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 34.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $978.12 million and represent 7.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 15.35 million shares of worth $435.56 million while later fund manager owns 13.68 million shares of worth $388.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.