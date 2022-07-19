Shares In Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) -16.83% Down, YTD

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $669.22M, closed the last trade at $9.19 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 4.79% during that session. The TBPH stock price is -62.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.91 and 33.62% above the 52-week low of $6.10. The 3-month trading volume is 891.39K shares.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) trade information

Sporting 4.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the TBPH stock price touched $9.19 or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -16.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have changed 3.14%.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Theravance Biopharma Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 117.42%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 118.80% and 129.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.45 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $15.41 million and $14.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.20% for the current quarter and -7.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.60% over the past 5 years.

TBPH Dividends

Theravance Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.26% with a share float percentage of 106.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Theravance Biopharma Inc. having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 13.66 million shares worth more than $150.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 18.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Madison Avenue Partners, LP, with the holding of over 6.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.46 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $18.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.51 million shares of worth $16.68 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.99% of company’s outstanding stock.