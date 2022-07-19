Shares In GO Acquisition Corp. (GOAC) 1.63% Up, YTD

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) has seen 2.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $718.70M, closed the recent trade at $9.99 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.05% during that session. The GOAC stock price is -0.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.00 and 2.9% above the 52-week low of $9.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 195.56K shares.

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) trade information

Sporting -0.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the GOAC stock price touched $9.99 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, GO Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 1.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) have changed 0.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 11880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

GO Acquisition Corp. (GOAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.42% over the past 6 months.

GOAC Dividends

GO Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.21% with a share float percentage of 93.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GO Acquisition Corp. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 3.33 million shares worth more than $33.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, HGC Investment Management Inc. held 5.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Anson Funds Management Lp, with the holding of over 3.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.67 million and represent 5.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Special Opportunities Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $3.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.16 million shares of worth $1.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.