Revlon Inc. (REV) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) has a beta value of 2.33 and has seen 2.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $302.55M, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -4.52% during that session. The REV stock price is -221.49% off its 52-week high price of $17.65 and 80.33% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.16 million shares.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

Sporting -4.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the REV stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 10.44%. Year-to-date, Revlon Inc. shares have moved -51.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) have changed 144.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $8.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.83% from current levels.

Revlon Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $507.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $547.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 66.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

REV Dividends

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.62% with a share float percentage of 67.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revlon Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mittleman Investment Management, LLC with over 1.37 million shares worth more than $11.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC held 2.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alberta Investment Managament Corp, with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.43 million and represent 1.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $2.43 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $2.29 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.