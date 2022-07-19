Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.63M, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The PXLW stock price is -252.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.90 and 21.88% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.52K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) trade information

Sporting 14.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the PXLW stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 7.44%. Year-to-date, Pixelworks Inc. shares have moved -55.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) have changed 3.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -123.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -78.57% from the levels at last check today.

Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pixelworks Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.33%, compared to 14.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.70% and -40.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.63 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022. Year-ago sales stood $9.27 million and $14.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.40% for the current quarter and 35.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 42.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

PXLW Dividends

Pixelworks Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pixelworks Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.46% with a share float percentage of 37.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pixelworks Inc. having a total of 76 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baird Financial Group, Inc. with over 2.4 million shares worth more than $10.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Baird Financial Group, Inc. held 4.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.21 million and represent 3.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 1.36 million shares of worth $5.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $2.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.