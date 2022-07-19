Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $67.06M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -8.83% during that session. The MIGI stock price is -2056.25% off its 52-week high price of $17.25 and 5.0% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 151.75K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Sporting -8.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the MIGI stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 29.69%. Year-to-date, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. shares have moved -86.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) have changed -48.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1400.0% from the levels at last check today.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 125.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 303.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.30% over the past 5 years.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.97% with a share float percentage of 5.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Segantii Capital Management Ltd with over 1.19 million shares worth more than $6.09 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Segantii Capital Management Ltd held 1.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 0.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.08 million and represent 0.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Feb 27, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $1.05 million while later fund manager owns 0.15 million shares of worth $0.88 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.