Investors In Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Will Start Making Money Again

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.24M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 10.61% during that session. The IFBD stock price is -658.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.64 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59190.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 102.48K shares.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Sporting 10.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the IFBD stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Infobird Co. Ltd shares have moved -59.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) have changed -18.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 92050.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.15% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.47 while the price target rests at a high of $12.47. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2497.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2497.92% from the levels at last check today.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.08% over the past 6 months.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.11% with a share float percentage of 12.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infobird Co. Ltd having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 71445.0 shares worth more than $34329.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 34289.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16475.0 and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.