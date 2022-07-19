Investor Trust Slackened After Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Shares Gained By $0.16

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.61B, closed the recent trade at $4.94 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The TWO stock price is -37.85% off its 52-week high price of $6.81 and 13.77% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the TWO stock price touched $4.94 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have moved -17.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) have changed 5.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.95%, compared to -5.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 59.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31.21 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 106.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.33%.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 14.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.49% with a share float percentage of 69.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Two Harbors Investment Corp. having a total of 331 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 59.46 million shares worth more than $292.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.81 million and represent 10.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.09% shares in the company for having 24.41 million shares of worth $120.09 million while later fund manager owns 12.47 million shares of worth $61.37 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.62% of company’s outstanding stock.