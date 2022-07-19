Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) Share Prices Gained By $0.91

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has seen 40.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.27M, closed the recent trade at $3.74 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 31.99% during that session. The SIDU stock price is -694.12% off its 52-week high price of $29.70 and 66.31% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.90 million shares.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sporting 31.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the SIDU stock price touched $3.74 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, Sidus Space Inc. shares have moved -73.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) have changed -39.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 91760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.39% over the past 6 months.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.46% with a share float percentage of 1.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sidus Space Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 53950.0 shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 33164.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.