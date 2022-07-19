Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Share Prices Gained By $0.04

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.55M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.77% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -2718.18% off its 52-week high price of $31.00 and 34.55% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Sporting 3.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the AKAN stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp. shares have moved -89.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed 19.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 66660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 77.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of 0.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akanda Corp. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company.