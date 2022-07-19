How Is The New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.68B, closed the last trade at $22.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -1.35% during that session. The EDU stock price is -204.09% off its 52-week high price of $66.90 and 61.82% above the 52-week low of $8.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.46.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Sporting -1.35% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the EDU stock price touched $22.00 or saw a rise of 11.43%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved 4.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed -6.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to 8.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -227.00% and -655.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $806.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 69.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on July 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.80% with a share float percentage of 66.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 9.97 million shares worth more than $219.29 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 8.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $192.37 million and represent 0.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $42.12 million while later fund manager owns 1.7 million shares of worth $37.47 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.