How Is Seritage Growth Properties.(NYSE: SRG) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $501.00M, closed the last trade at $12.00 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 10.19% during that session. The SRG stock price is -43.75% off its 52-week high price of $17.25 and 59.17% above the 52-week low of $4.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Sporting 10.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the SRG stock price touched $12.00 or saw a rise of 2.6%. Year-to-date, Seritage Growth Properties shares have moved -9.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have changed 98.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.33% from current levels.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.50% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.80% over the past 5 years.

SRG Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.24% with a share float percentage of 68.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seritage Growth Properties having a total of 184 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with over 4.83 million shares worth more than $64.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC held 11.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.76 million and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.38% shares in the company for having 1.47 million shares of worth $15.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $16.77 million as of Dec 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.