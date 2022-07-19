Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.26B, closed the recent trade at $43.31 per share which meant it gained $2.09 on the day or 5.06% during that session. The IR stock price is -44.63% off its 52-week high price of $62.64 and 9.31% above the 52-week low of $39.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Sporting 5.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the IR stock price touched $43.31 or saw a fall of -0.89%. Year-to-date, Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares have moved -33.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) have changed -7.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.61%, compared to 16.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 13.00% and 7.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.39 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 920.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.70%.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 0.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.91% with a share float percentage of 111.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ingersoll Rand Inc. having a total of 897 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 68.81 million shares worth more than $2.98 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 16.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 44.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.91 billion and represent 10.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.35% shares in the company for having 13.59 million shares of worth $589.14 million while later fund manager owns 12.61 million shares of worth $546.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.