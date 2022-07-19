Expensify Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.58B, closed the last trade at $19.66 per share which meant it gained $2.16 on the day or 12.34% during that session. The EXFY stock price is -159.72% off its 52-week high price of $51.06 and 30.93% above the 52-week low of $13.58. The 3-month trading volume is 412.65K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Expensify Inc. (EXFY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) trade information

Sporting 12.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the EXFY stock price touched $19.66 or saw a rise of 4.61%. Year-to-date, Expensify Inc. shares have moved -55.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) have changed 12.66%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -52.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.53% from current levels.

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Expensify Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.31%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 25.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.37 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $42.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

EXFY Dividends

Expensify Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.56% with a share float percentage of 82.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Expensify Inc. having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OpenView Management, LLC with over 10.04 million shares worth more than $441.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, OpenView Management, LLC held 14.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hall Kathryn A., with the holding of over 2.34 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $41.12 million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $60.58 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $17.87 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.28% of company’s outstanding stock.