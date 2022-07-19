Euronav NV (EURN) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.59B, closed the recent trade at $13.09 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 1.83% during that session. The EURN stock price is -5.5% off its 52-week high price of $13.81 and 42.32% above the 52-week low of $7.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Euronav NV (EURN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Sporting 1.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the EURN stock price touched $13.09 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Euronav NV shares have moved 44.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have changed 8.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.16% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.90 while the price target rests at a high of $17.95. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.73% from the levels at last check today.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Euronav NV shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 134.29%, compared to 14.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -290.90% and 65.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -58.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $92.73 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $184.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $225.12 million and $138.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -58.80% for the current quarter and 33.40% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -160.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -13.00%.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.37% with a share float percentage of 47.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euronav NV having a total of 193 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $65.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, FMR, LLC held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $57.33 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 3.43 million shares of worth $28.55 million while later fund manager owns 2.62 million shares of worth $21.83 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.