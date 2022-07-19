Does SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 11.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $916.19M, closed the last trade at $13.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.0 on the day or -6.68% during that session. The SIGA stock price is -7.45% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 61.46% above the 52-week low of $5.38. The 3-month trading volume is 10.77 million shares.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Sporting -6.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the SIGA stock price touched $13.96 or saw a rise of 11.59%. Year-to-date, SIGA Technologies Inc. shares have moved 97.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) have changed 35.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -26.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 21.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.2% from current levels.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SIGA Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 116.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -27.47%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 28.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.24% with a share float percentage of 68.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SIGA Technologies Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.59 million shares worth more than $25.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AltraVue Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.53 million and represent 3.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.50% shares in the company for having 1.21 million shares of worth $9.13 million while later fund manager owns 1.14 million shares of worth $7.4 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.