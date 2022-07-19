Diageo plc. (NYSE: DEO) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 2.46%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.16B, closed the recent trade at $178.18 per share which meant it gained $4.27 on the day or 2.46% during that session. The DEO stock price is -25.23% off its 52-week high price of $223.14 and 6.7% above the 52-week low of $166.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 450.06K shares.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) trade information

Sporting 2.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the DEO stock price touched $178.18 or saw a fall of -0.22%. Year-to-date, Diageo plc shares have moved -21.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have changed 1.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $203.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $133.16 while the price target rests at a high of $247.46. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.27% from the levels at last check today.

Diageo plc (DEO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Diageo plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 22.78%, compared to 0.70% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 89.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.40%.

DEO Dividends

Diageo plc is expected to release its next earnings report in August this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.96 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.75% with a share float percentage of 9.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diageo plc having a total of 1,141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 5.14 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Dec 30, 2021, Bank of America Corporation held 0.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $538.82 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fd and American Beacon The London Company Income Equity Fd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $85.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $65.39 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.