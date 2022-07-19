Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND) investors to reap big returns again

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) has seen 1.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $587.15M, closed the last trade at $2.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.75% during that session. The BLND stock price is -648.75% off its 52-week high price of $21.04 and 22.78% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Sporting -4.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 07/18/22 when the BLND stock price touched $2.81 or saw a rise of 7.57%. Year-to-date, Blend Labs Inc. shares have moved -61.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) have changed -0.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.71.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blend Labs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.14%, compared to 3.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.68 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.57% with a share float percentage of 74.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blend Labs Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 19.9 million shares worth more than $146.07 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 16.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.65 million and represent 7.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) FactSet Innovative Technology ETF. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.97% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $15.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $2.42 million as of Jan 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.